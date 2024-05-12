Bi-weekly special trains to be run between Chennai and Velankanni

Southern Railway will operate bi-weekly special trains between Chennai Egmore and Velankanni to clear the extra rush during summer. The Chennai Egmore-Velankanni special (06037) will leave Chennai Egmore at 11.50 p.m. on May 17, 19, 24, 26, 31, June 2, 7, 9, 14, 16, 21, 23, 28, and 30 (Fridays and Sundays) and reach Velankanni at 8.30 a.m. the next day.

The Velankanni-Chennai Egmore special (06038) will leave Velankanni at 2.45 p.m. on May 18, 20, 25, 27, June 1, 3, 8, 10, 15, 17, 22, 24, 29, and July 1 (Saturdays and Mondays) and reach Chennai Egmore at 11.30 p.m. The trains will stop at Tambaram, Chengalpattu, Melmaruvathur, Villupuram, Panruti, Tiruppadiripuliyur, Cuddalore Port, Chidambaram, Sirkazhi, Vaitheeswarankoil, Mayiladuthurai, Peralam, Tiruvarur, and Nagapattinam. The trains will have two AC three-tier coaches, six sleeper class coaches, eight general second class coaches and two second class coaches (Divyangjan friendly), a press release from the Tiruchi Division said.

