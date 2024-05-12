GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Visual Story
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Visual Story
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

year
Click here for our in-depth coverage of Lok Sabha and Assembly elections #ElectionsWithTheHindu

Bi-weekly special trains to be run between Chennai and Velankanni

Published - May 12, 2024 07:59 pm IST - TIRUCHI

The Hindu Bureau

Southern Railway will operate bi-weekly special trains between Chennai Egmore and Velankanni to clear the extra rush during summer.  The Chennai Egmore-Velankanni special (06037) will leave Chennai Egmore at 11.50 p.m. on May 17, 19, 24, 26, 31, June 2, 7, 9, 14, 16, 21, 23, 28, and 30 (Fridays and Sundays) and reach Velankanni at 8.30 a.m. the next day. 

The Velankanni-Chennai Egmore special (06038) will leave Velankanni at 2.45 p.m. on May 18, 20, 25, 27, June 1, 3, 8, 10, 15, 17, 22, 24, 29, and July 1 (Saturdays and Mondays) and reach Chennai Egmore at 11.30 p.m.  The trains will stop at Tambaram, Chengalpattu, Melmaruvathur, Villupuram, Panruti, Tiruppadiripuliyur, Cuddalore Port, Chidambaram, Sirkazhi, Vaitheeswarankoil, Mayiladuthurai, Peralam, Tiruvarur, and Nagapattinam.  The trains will have two AC three-tier coaches, six sleeper class coaches, eight general second class coaches and two second class coaches (Divyangjan friendly), a press release from the Tiruchi Division said. 

Related Topics

Tiruchi / railway

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.