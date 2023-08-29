ADVERTISEMENT

Bi-weekly rail services from Ernakulam to Velankanni

August 29, 2023 04:54 pm | Updated 04:54 pm IST - TIRUCHI

The Hindu Bureau

Southern Railway will introduce bi-weekly express trains between Ernakulam and Velankanni and back as approved by the Railway Board. The Ernakulam - Velankanni bi-weekly express (Train No. 16361) will leave Ernakulam at 1 p.m. from September 25 on Mondays and Saturdays and reach Velankanni at 5.45 a.m. the next day.

In the return direction, the Velankanni- Ernakulam bi-weekly express (Train No. 16362) will leave Velankanni at 6.40 p.m. from September 26 on Tuesdays and Sundays and reach Ernakulam at 11.40 a.m. the next day. The trains will be operated with one AC two-tier coach, two AC three-tier coaches, seven sleeper class coaches, two general second class and two luggage - cum- brake vans, a press release from the Tiruchi Railway Division said. 

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US