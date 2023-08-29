Bi-weekly rail services from Ernakulam to Velankanni

August 29, 2023 04:54 pm | Updated 04:54 pm IST - TIRUCHI

Southern Railway will introduce bi-weekly express trains between Ernakulam and Velankanni and back as approved by the Railway Board. The Ernakulam - Velankanni bi-weekly express (Train No. 16361) will leave Ernakulam at 1 p.m. from September 25 on Mondays and Saturdays and reach Velankanni at 5.45 a.m. the next day.

In the return direction, the Velankanni- Ernakulam bi-weekly express (Train No. 16362) will leave Velankanni at 6.40 p.m. from September 26 on Tuesdays and Sundays and reach Ernakulam at 11.40 a.m. the next day. The trains will be operated with one AC two-tier coach, two AC three-tier coaches, seven sleeper class coaches, two general second class and two luggage - cum- brake vans, a press release from the Tiruchi Railway Division said.

