Bhosala Vamsa Charitra new edition available

Published - June 21, 2024 05:54 pm IST - THANJAVUR

The Hindu Bureau

A new edition of the book Bhosala Vamsa Charitra, a publication of the Thanjavur Maharaja Serfoji’s Sarasvati Mahal Library (TMSSML), is now available, according to Pratap Sinh Serfoji Raje Bhosale.

Stating that this fourth edition covers the history of the Maratha kings of Thanjavur, based on the Marathi inscriptions at the Brihadeshwara Temple in Thanjavur, Pratap Sinh, a member of the Tanjore Royal Dynasty, said that references to the great Maratha warrior Chhatrapati Shivaji and other Maratha kings had been included in this edition.

The book features a summary in English, the inscriptions’ communique and preamble in Marathi, and the Tamil translation of the Marathi inscriptions. It provides translations in English, Marathi, and Tamil. The Marathi inscriptions were translated into Tamil by V. Srinivasachari, former librarian of TMSSML, and into English by S. Gopalan, former honorary secretary of TMSSML, he added.

Tiruchi / books and publishing

