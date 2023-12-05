ADVERTISEMENT

BHEL,Tiruchi wins CII-EXIM Bank Award for Business Excellence 

December 05, 2023 04:29 pm | Updated 04:29 pm IST - TIRUCHI

The Hindu Bureau

Bharat Heavy Electricals Limited (BHEL), Tiruchi, has bagged the CII-EXIM Bank Award for Business Excellence 2023.

Jai Prakash Srivastava, Director, Engineering, Research and Development and Finance (Additional Charge), BHEL, and S.M. Ramanathan, Executive Director, BHEL, Tiruchi Complex, received the award at the 31st CII Excellence Summit held in Bengaluru recently, a BHEL press release said.

The Tiruchi unit received the Gold Plus recognition in 2021, followed by the Platinum recognition in 2022 with improved performance. The awards were based on the internationally recognised European Foundation for Quality Management (EFQM) business excellence model.

In October this year, an assessment team for CII EXIM Bank Awards, led by Kalyan Krishnamoorthy, Lead Assessor, Director & Principal Transformation Coach, KALVI World Solutions, Chennai, visited BHEL,Tiruchi unit, for a final onsite assessment, the release added.

