HamberMenu
  1. Elections
  2. Health
  3. Editorial
  4. SEARCH Icon
  1. Elections
  2. Health
  3. Editorial
  4. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

BHEL,Tiruchi wins CII-EXIM Bank Award for Business Excellence 

December 05, 2023 04:29 pm | Updated 04:29 pm IST - TIRUCHI

The Hindu Bureau

Bharat Heavy Electricals Limited (BHEL), Tiruchi, has bagged the CII-EXIM Bank Award for Business Excellence 2023.

Jai Prakash Srivastava, Director, Engineering, Research and Development and Finance (Additional Charge), BHEL, and S.M. Ramanathan, Executive Director, BHEL, Tiruchi Complex, received the award at the 31st CII Excellence Summit held in Bengaluru recently, a BHEL press release said.

The Tiruchi unit received the Gold Plus recognition in 2021, followed by the Platinum recognition in 2022 with improved performance. The awards were based on the internationally recognised European Foundation for Quality Management (EFQM) business excellence model.

In October this year, an assessment team for CII EXIM Bank Awards, led by Kalyan Krishnamoorthy, Lead Assessor, Director & Principal Transformation Coach, KALVI World Solutions, Chennai, visited BHEL,Tiruchi unit, for a final onsite assessment, the release added.

Top News Today

Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.