BHELSIA reaches out to Centre once again

Having made repeated representations over the last two years, BHEL Small Scale Industries Association (BHELSIA) has reached out yet again to the Central Government to safeguard the interests of the Tiruchi MSME engineering cluster encompassing about 450 units.

Earlier this week, president of BHELSIA Rajappa Rajkumar called on the Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman at New Delhi and invited her to Tiruchi for an interaction meeting with the MSME units.

The BHELSIA delegation also submitted a memorandum to the Minister for MSME Narayan Tatu Rane and urged him to take up their cause with the Chairman and Managing Director of BHEL.

As ancillaries to BHEL, the Tiruchi MSME Engineering Cluster Units that have been in existence for four decades started facing problems from 2014 due to the Coal Contract Cancellation by Honourable Supreme Court of India.

Survival of the MSME sector in Tiruchi hinges on revival of units categorised as Non-Performing Assets, change in the Public Sector Procurement Policy by Heavy Industry Ministry, handling of the problems in GST (Goods and Services Tax) by Finance Ministry, and handling of issues pertaining to Provident Fund and Employee State Insurance by Labour Ministry, Mr. Rajappa Rajkumar said.

In a memorandum, the BHELSIA urged the Ministry to enable MSME units to undertake orders from Defence and Railways. MSME sector being the backbone of India, a meeting with the ministries concerned must be arranged to sort out the various issues faced by the MSME cluster in Tiruchi. The agenda for the meeting could as well be applied for revival of other MSME clusters, Mr. Rajappa Rajkumar said.