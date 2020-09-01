BHELSIA counts on Tamil Nadu government for survival of fabrication units

The lack of response on the part of the State government so far, has caused frustration among struggling small and medium fabrication units in the Tiruchi region, Rajappa Rajkumar, association president, said

The BHEL Small Industries Association (BHELSIA) is looking for support from the State government to prevent struggling fabrication units in Tiruchi from turning into non-performing assets.

“The State government has a major role to play in securing the concessions the Central government had announced for the MSME sector to tide over the crisis caused by the COVID-19 pandemic lockdown. The BHELSIA has been seeking an appointment with the Chief Minister ever since the COVID lockdown began to drive home the gravity of the dismal situation the fabrication industries are in,” Rajappa Rajkumar, association president, said.

The lack of response on the part of the State government so far has caused frustration among small and medium units. Safeguarding of the MSME sector will be in the best interests of the State government as it would stand to get GST revenue, Mr. Rajkumar said.

“We would like to emphasise on inclusion of representatives of associations of small and medium industries in the committees formed for sustaining industrial activities,” Mr. Rajkumar said.

In the current situation, the moratorium on repayment of loans have to be extended by six more months. Otherwise, a large number of the struggling industries will turn into non-performing assets, further precipitating the situation of joblessness, he observed.

The BHELSIA, in recent months, has been making representations to the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) and the Union Finance Ministry for bailing out the stressed fabrication units in Tiruchi region.

Despite the direction given by the Reserve Bank of India and the Central government to take steps to mitigate the crisis caused by COVID 19, banks were reluctant to sanction ad hoc limits and special limits. The State government’s intervention will be of immense help to the industries, Mr. Rajkumar said.

The State government, Industry Department officials said, has responded to the plight of MSMEs through the COVID-19 Relief and Upliftment Scheme (CORUS), implemented through the Tamil Nadu Industrial Investment Corporation. Loans are provided to meet capital expenses and working capital needs, without emphasis on collateral or contribution by promoters, an official said.

However, the promoters say the State government must also have a mechanism to ascertain that the desired impact is derived from such schemes.