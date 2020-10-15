BHEL, Tiruchi, wins award

Tiruchi

15 October 2020 19:50 IST

The Bharat Heavy Electricals Limited (BHEL), Tiruchi, has secured the first position among the major units of ‘C’ region under BHEL inter-unit Rajbhasha Shield Scheme for implementation of official language during the year 2018-19.

The unit had bagged the award during 2017-18 too, said R. Padmanabhan, Executive Director, BHEL, Tiruchi complex, while speaking at the valedictory function of Rajbhasha Day celebrations at BHEL on Thursday. Highlighting various initiatives including spoken Hindi and Tamil classes for employees as well as their family members carried out at BHEL,Tiruchi, Mr. Padmanabhan said that learning additional languages would be of great use while travelling to different parts of India.

Mr. Padmanabhan also gave away prizes to the winners of various competitions held as part of Rajbhasha Day in the presence of N. C. Poly, Additional General Manager, Human Resources and Medical, BHEL. Sudhir Kumar Mishra, Senior Rajbhasha Officer, BHEL, spoke.