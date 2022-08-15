BHEL Tiruchi unveils plan for Common Engineering Facility Centre to strengthen competitiveness 

BHEL Tiruchi has planned to start a Common Engineering Facility Centre to enhance competitiveness and impart skills in advanced welding technologies to around 5,000 youth every year.

The facility with necessary infrastructure will be started with the help of

Ministry of Heavy Industries, S.V. Srinivasan, General Manager In-Charge, Tiruchi Complex, said after hoisting the national flag at the Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium in BHEL Township on Monday.

The unit continues its efforts to sustain growth through superior quality in manufacturing, cost control, zero rework and rejections, and on-time delivery of orders in hand, Mr. Srinivasan said.

Befitting the business environment, BHEL has taken various new initiatives from traditional business to new opportunities through continuous upgrade of techn ical knowledge and skills. Various activities are being carried out under the initiatives of self-reliance of India in the commercial market, manufacturing in India, and manufacturing for the world.

BHEL Tiruchi had donated medical protective items to government hospitals and primary health centers in the vicinity under the company's Corporate Social Responsibility programme, he said.

Mr Srinivasan presented the trophy for the best performance in the unit’s Improvement Projects Rewards Scheme System (IMPRESS) for the last fiscal, and announced that employees in BHEL Tiruchi Complex have filed for over 100 copy rights and patents.

Earlier, Mr. Srinivasan accepted the salute at the ceremonial march past by BHEL security personnel and NCC students on the occasion. Students of RSK Higher Secondary School, Boiler Plant Girls Higher Secondary School, BHEL Matriculation Higher Secondary School and Boiler Plant Boys Higher Secondary School presented a colourful cultural performance.

Various programmes were organised as part of Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav celebrations by residents in the township, who also enthusiastically participated in the Har Ghar Tiranga movement by hoisting the national flag atop their houses.

Mangalam Srinivasan, Patron, Arivalayam, BHEL’s special school and rehabilitation centre for the differently-abled, hoisted the National Flag and distributed sweets at the school.