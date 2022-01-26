BHEL Tiruchi on course to achieving targets for this financial year

Accords thrust for in-house technology

Having aligned efforts of every employee to organisational goals, BHEL Tiruchi was on course to achieving the production target for this financial year, S. V. Srinivasan, General Manager in-charge and head, BHEL, Tiruchi Complex, said.

The targets for current financial year will be attained, thanks to the vibrant workforce, said Mr. Srinivasan said.

A major thrust has been accorded to in-house technology for cost reduction. The Seamless Steel Tube Plant in the Tiruchi Complex has, by developing hitherto imported steel tubes, paved way for cost-reduction in manufacture of boilers. Manufacture of import substitute T91 seamless steel tubes used in supercritical boilers has led to increase in business opportunities, Mr. Srinivasan said, after unfurling the national flag. BHEL Tiruchi had also recently been approved for manufacture of cryogenic and non-cryogenic pressure vessels, he said.

Involvement of every employee was crucial for achieving organisational goals and for exceeding customer expectations in terms of product and service quality. Even during the testing times caused by COVID-19 pandemic, BHEL Tiruchi could register achievements. Nine employees had bagged Vishwakarma awards during the year and BHEL Tiruchi had been awarded the CII-Exim Bank Gold Plus commendation for business excellence, Mr. Srinivasan said, adding that the BHEL Tiruchi township had also been declared a single-use plastic-free township for the second year in a row.

Mr. Srinivasan earlier inspected the guard of honour presented by BHEL security personnel and honoured several employees with Republic Day medals. Gold medals were presented to 109 employees, and 93 employees received silver medals, for undertaking improvement projects and making outstanding contributions during the year.