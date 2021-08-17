BHEL-Tiruchi launches ‘Digital Week’

TIRUCHI

17 August 2021

Webinars, e-quiz, e-crossword and digital poster making contests to be held

BHEL Tiruchi is looking forward to optimising utilisation of digital resources for in-house implementation to secure intellectual property rights and arrive at better revenue-generating business models.

The IT skills and talent within will be utilised for technological innovations, S.V. Srinivasan, General Manager, BHEL - Tiruchi Complex, said after the launch of the first-ever ‘Digital Week’ by Nalin Shinghal, CMD, BHEL, through video-conference.

Addressing employees in all product and functional groups through video conference, Mr Srinivasan said young employees, in particular, would be encouraged to make the best use of the facilities and resources to innovate, develop and monetise new ideas.

Mr. Srinivasan launched the new web-based video conferencing solution developed in-house by the Information Technology Solutions and Services (ITS&S) department.

The week-long event would witness webinars by experts, presentations on new ideas and emerging technologies in digitalisation, e-quiz, e-crossword and digital poster making competitions and release of educational videos for the benefit of all employees.

Cleanliness Fortnight activities were also launched by Mr. Srinivasan with an emphasis on hygiene and sanitation, waste management, avoiding use of plastic products and new initiatives towards environment conservation.

The campaign highlighting the need for personal hygiene and sanitation and to maximise efforts to promote cleanliness and health to prevent the spread of the pandemic would encompass several activities including mass cleanliness drives inside the factory and townships, awareness campaigns among employees and township residents, review audits of protocols on cleanliness and waste management to evaluate their effectiveness, implementation of standard operating procedures for regular sanitisation of work places and online competitions.

Audits would also be conducted to ensure compliance with mandatory statutes and to maximise the effectiveness of procedures for disposal of wastes and effluents, a press release said.