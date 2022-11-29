BHEL Tiruchi gets ‘Platinum’ recognition at CII summit

November 29, 2022 08:48 pm | Updated 08:48 pm IST

BHEL Tiruchi was accorded Platinum recognition this year in recognition of improved performance over Gold Plus recognition last year at the 30th CII Excellence Summit in Bengaluru.

S V Srinivasan, Executive Director, BHEL Tiruchi Complex, received the award in the presence of Nalin Shinghal, Chairman and Managing Director of BHEL Corporation, at the prestigious CII-EXIM Bank Awards for Business Excellence 2022 at the summit, a press release said.

The company’s Tiruchi, Haridwar, Bhopal and Hyderabad units received the Platinum recognition. Project Engineering Management, Electronics Division - Bengaluru, Power Sector – Northern Region and Ranipet divisions were awarded Gold Plus recognition.

These awards are based on internationally-recognised European Foundation for Quality Management (EFQM) excellence model, the release said.