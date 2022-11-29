BHEL Tiruchi gets ‘Platinum’ recognition at CII summit

  1. EPaper
November 29, 2022 08:48 pm | Updated 08:48 pm IST

The Hindu Bureau

BHEL Tiruchi was accorded Platinum recognition this year in recognition of improved performance over Gold Plus recognition last year at the 30th CII Excellence Summit in Bengaluru.

S V Srinivasan, Executive Director, BHEL Tiruchi Complex, received the award in the presence of Nalin Shinghal, Chairman and Managing Director of BHEL Corporation, at the prestigious CII-EXIM Bank Awards for Business Excellence 2022 at the summit, a press release said.

The company’s Tiruchi, Haridwar, Bhopal and Hyderabad units received the Platinum recognition. Project Engineering Management, Electronics Division - Bengaluru, Power Sector – Northern Region and Ranipet divisions were awarded Gold Plus recognition.

These awards are based on internationally-recognised European Foundation for Quality Management (EFQM) excellence model, the release said.

