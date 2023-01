BHEL Tiruchi emerges winner in All-India inter-unit basketball championship

January 08, 2023 08:58 pm | Updated 08:58 pm IST

TIRUCHI: BHEL Tiruchi prevailed over the Ranipet unit in the All-India inter-unit basketball championship here. BHEL Bengaluru unit bagged the overall team championships in table tennis. S.M. Ramanathan, General Manager - Operations, BHEL Tiruchi, gave away prizes to the winners. A total of 15 teams consisting of 139 players representing various units of BHEL: Bengaluru, Bhopal, Delhi, Haridwar, Hyderabad, Jhansi, and Ranipet, besides Tiruchi, took part in the three-day event. ADVERTISEMENT

