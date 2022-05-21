Tiruchirapalli

BHEL, Tiruchi, donates medical supplies to healthcare centres

Bharat Heavy Electricals Limited (BHEL), Tiruchi, donated medical supplies worth ₹1 lakh to healthcare centres in the city, under its Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR) programme, on Friday.

The Government Primary Health Centre, Navalpattu received 4,000 N95 masks and 2,500 gloves worth ₹55,000 and Urban Primary Health Centre, Tiruverumbur received 2,300 gloves worth ₹50,000 for the protection of the hospital’s healthcare staff from K. Manjula, Medical Superintendent of BHEL Main Hospital.


