BHEL, Tiruchi donates medical supplies to Government Hospital

Bharat Heavy Electricals Limited (BHEL), Tiruchi, donated COVID-19 essential products worth ₹3.5 lakh to the Mahatma Gandhi Memorial Government Hospital (MGMGH), under its Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR) programme, here on Thursday.

K. Vanitha, Dean of K.A.P. Viswanatham Government Medical College (KAPVGMC), received 20,000 N95 masks and 11,000 gloves worth ₹3.5 lakh for the protection of the hospital's healthcare staff from K. Manjula, Medical Superintendent of BHEL Main Hospital.

The focus of BHEL's CSR programmes has been on providing basic amenities in the community to promote education, health, and hygiene.

Dr. E. Arun Raj, Medical Superintendent, MGMGH; Dr. G Sathish Kumar, Dept of General Medicine, KAPVGMC, doctors, and officials from BHEL took part in the event.