BHEL-Tiruchi Complex wins national safety awards

The Tiruchi Complex of Bharat Heavy Electricals Ltd. (BHEL) has won five national safety awards and its employees have won two Vishwakarma Rashtriya Puraskars (2018) of the Union Ministry of Labour and Employment.

The Human Resource Development Centre workshop has bagged two awards for the lowest average accident frequency rate and the longest accident free period awards in 0.05 to 0.1 million man-hours categories. The Energy Systems Group Complex has bagged two runner-up awards for the lowest average accident frequency rate and the longest accident free period in 0.05 to 0.1 million man-hours categories. The Magneto Hydro Dynamics Complex has bagged the runner-up award for the longest accident-free period in 0.1 to 0.25 million man-hours category.

The national safety awards are given in recognition of management and employees of industrial undertakings for implementing best safety practices, while the Vishwakarma Rashtriya Puraskars are given in recognition of suggestions leading to outstanding achievement or good performance towards increasing productivity, quality, safety, working conditions or import substitution.

The awards were presented by Bhupender Yadav, Union Minister of Labour and Employment, in New Delhi recently. Renuka Gera, Director, Industrial Systems and Products & Director, Engineering, Research & Development (Additional charge), received the awards in the presence of Rameswar Teli, Union Minister of State for Labour and Employment, according to a press release from BHEL, Tiruchi.

Nine employees of BHEL Tiruchi Complex have won two Vishwakarma Rashtriya Puraskars. A team comprising M. Balamurugan, Artisan I, M. Eswaran, Artisan II, A. Gangeswaran, Artisan I, M. Gurunathan, former Deputy Engineer, and S. Madhuram, Deputy Engineer, from Valves Production, won a Class C award for development of Y-type globe valve through liquidation of non-moving stocks.

Another team comprising S. Mani, Artisan I, D. Shanmugam, Artisan II, K. Venkatasalapathi, Artisan I, and G. Palani Durai, Artisan II, from Boiler Production, won a Class C award for cycle time reduction in the manufacture of mixing sphere for super-critical boilers using an innovative fixture design.

The Class C awards carry a cash prize of ₹25,000 and a certificate, the release added.