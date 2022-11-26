  1. EPaper
BHEL Tiruchi celebrates Constitution Day

November 26, 2022 07:58 pm | Updated 07:58 pm IST

The Hindu Bureau

BHEL Tiruchi celebrated Constitution Day on Saturday through participation in a webinar organised by its Corporate Office that featured a talk by Meenakshi Sharma, Presenting Officer, National Human Rights Commission, India.

S M Ramanathan, General Manager-in-Charge, Operations, BHEL, Tiruchi, read out the Preamble of the Constitution of India, and spoke about the adoption of the nation’s Constitution by the Constituent Assembly of India in 1949, and on how it paved the way for a Republic India in 1950.

