BHEL-Tiruchi bags Skoch Order of Merit

BHEL, Tiruchi, has bagged the Skoch Order of Merit for innovative products developed to fight the spread of COVID-19.

A team of five employees won the Order of Merit in the ‘Inspirational or transformational performance during COVID’ category at the 2020 edition of Skoch Awards for innovative products developed in-house to curb the spread of the pandemic.

The team consisting of R Muhammad Ehsan, Deputy Manager; J. Murali, Assistant Engineer; and artisans V. Johnson, R. Sasikumar and T. Dharmaraj from Maintenance and Services department of Unit-2 of the High Pressure Boiler Plant developed automatic, portable, no-contact sanitiser dispensing device and re-usable plastic cover-all coats and full-face plastic shields using scrap.

On Tuesday, General Manager and Head, BHEL Tiruchi, T S Murali, felicitated the team.

The Skoch Group, an independent think-tank, instituted the awards in 2003 to recognise exceptional achievements, projects and institutions that ‘go the extra mile to make India a better nation’.

Several variants of the non-contact sanitizing system were developed by the BHEL team including battery-powered, portable and fixed models with 230 volt AC (Alternating Current) or 12 volt or 5 volt DC (Direct Current) power options making them suitable for deployment in office buildings, factory entrances, hospitals, shopping centres and in public transport.

The reusable plastic coverall coats and plastic full-face shields were designed for use as personal protective equipment by front-line health-care providers, a press release said.

All products were designed and manufactured indigenously within a short span of time, overcoming the challenges posed by the restrictions during the initial lockdown across the country.

BHEL Tiruchi, has applied for concept and design patents for the automatic no-contact, sanitiser dispensing device in addition to copyright for its control circuits, a press release said.