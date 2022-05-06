BHEL staff stage stir

A section of Bharat Heavy Electricals Limited (BHEL) employees staged a protest at the Tiruverumbur taluk office on Friday complaining of stray mongrels and cattle menace in BHEL Township area posing problems to the residents.

A group of about 45 staff owing allegiance to the AITUC resorted to the stir complaining that no action was taken to the complaints given earlier in this regard to the BHEL authorities, taluk office, town panchayat and Thuvakudi municipality.

Police sources said a section of employees holding union flags assembled at the Tiruverumbur taluk office without prior intimation and staged the stir complaining that stray mongrels had bitten some of the residents and sought necessary action. The sources said the protest lasted for about 30 minutes after which they dispersed.