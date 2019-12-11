BHEL sends burner panel to Bangladesh

The first supercritical burner panel for 2 x 660 MW Maitree Super Thermal Power Project being executed by Bharat Heavy Electricals Limited (BHEL) in Bangladesh was flagged off from here on Monday.

The burner panel measuring 17.18 metre in length and weighing 7.8 tonnes has been dispatched to Bangladesh using multi-modal transport over both land and sea.

The burner panel is a special and modified form of water wall panel, which provides opening for the access of Burner Assembly in the furnace region of the boiler, a press release said.

R. Padmanabhan, Executive Director, BHEL, Tiruchi Complex, flagged off the consignment. I.Kamalakkannan, General Manager, Boiler Shops, Units I & II and Maintenance and Services, handed over the dispatch documents to S.V.Srinivasan, General Manager, Commercial, Marketing, Proposals, Logistics, Business Development and New Growth Areas, a BHEL press release said.

The super thermal power project is one of the prestigious and the largest-ever overseas project secured by the BHEL Corporation from Bangladesh India Friendship Power Company Pvt. Limited (BIFPCL), a 50:50 joint venture company of NTPC and Bangladesh Power Development Board (BPDB).