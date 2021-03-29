BHEL provides facilities at institutions

TIRUCHI

29 March 2021 19:06 IST

Bharat Heavy Electricals Limited (BHEL), Tiruchi, has sponsored new facilities at Government Primary Health Centre in Navalpattu, Government Adi Dravidar Welfare Hostel in Tiruverumbur and Arivalayam, special school and vocational centre for differently-abled children, at a cost of ₹8 lakh under its corporate social responsibility (CSR) programme.

At a function held at the PHC in Navalpattu on Monday, T.S. Murali, General Manager and Head, BHEL Tiruchi Complex, inaugurated the covered waiting area constructed at a cost of ₹2 lakh by BHEL for the benefit of patients.

Block Development Officer R. Sugumaran and other senior officials were present.

Later, Sowmya Murali, Patron, Arivalayam, inaugurated a new block of modern restrooms constructed at a cost of ₹5 lakh for the benefit of students and staff of Arivalayam, BHEL's campus school and vocational training centre for differently-abled children.

At another function held at Government Adi Dravidar Welfare Hostel at Tiruverumbur, two newly laid badminton courts, sports goods, fans and tubelights worth ₹1 lakh were handed over to the warden, S. Senthil, by N. C.Poly, Additional General Manager, Human Resources, Medical and Civil, on behalf of BHEL, according to a press release.