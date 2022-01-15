BHEL produces import substitute T91 grade seamless steel tubes

TIRUCHI

15 January 2022 16:19 IST

In what is described as a ‘major breakthrough,’ the Seamless Steel Tube Plant (SSTP) of Bharat Heavy Electricals Ltd., (BHEL), Tiruchi, has manufactured import substitute T91 (SA213) grade seamless steel tubes.

The tubes manufctured from steel blooms were flagged off by Anil Kapoor, Director, Human Resources and Power, BHEL, at a function held here recently.

Advertising

Advertising

Mr. Kapoor, who is also spearheading BHEL’s efforts towards Make in India initiative of the Union government, said the indigenisation of import substitute products would not only help in BHEL’s thermal sector business but also in generating new business opportunities in other sectors.

Thes tubes would be utilised by the High Pressure Boiler Plant to manufacture critical components for a super critical boiler at a BHEL thermal power project, according to a press release.

Mr. Kapoor also inaugurated a training module for site welding at the Welding Research Institute of BHEL Tiruchi, on the occasion.

S.V. Srinivasan, General Manager-in-charge, BHEL, Tiruchi Complex, T. A. Daniel Sagayaraj, Deputy Director of Boilers, Tiruchi, and other senior officials were present.