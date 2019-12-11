BHEL officer wins national award

An officer of Bharat Heavy Electricals Limited (BHEL), Tiruchi, has been conferred with the National Award for Empowerment of Persons with Disabilities 2019.

J.P. Akila, Deputy Manager, Civil, BHEL, Tiruchi, has been conferred the award in recognition of her outstanding performance as the best employee in the category of locomotor disability. The award consists of a gold medal, a certificate and a cash prize of ₹50,000.

The award was presented to her by Vice-President M.Venkaiah Naidu in the presence of Union Minister for Social Justice and Empowerment Thaawarchand Gehlot at a function held in New Delhi recently, according to a BHEL press release.

The national awards are given by the Ministry of Social Justice and Employment under 14 categories to outstanding persons with disabilities, individuals and institutions that are working for the empowerment of persons with disabilities.

Ms. Akila joined as engineer trainee in BHEL, Tiruchi, in 2009 and is currently working in Factory Planning and Design section of its Civil Department. She has also been awarded a silver medal and a certificate in 2018 for her suggestions and initiatives leading to significant cost saving for the company, the release added.