BHEL holds open house session

February 14, 2024 08:46 pm | Updated 08:46 pm IST - TIRUCHI

The Hindu Bureau

An open house session with the top management was organised at BHEL Tiruchi on Wednesday.

It was to address the needs and requirements of various stakeholders associated with the BHEL community including township residents, campus school teachers, contract labourers, service providers, shop keepers, street vendors, bank and postal staff.

S. Prabhakar, Executive Director, BHEL Tiruchi, presided over the session and interacted with the stakeholders. He said that as per the corporate guidelines, he would conduct open house sessions every month. The move would strengthen the bond between the management and the stakeholders of the company. 

P Samuthirapandi, General Manager, Materials Management, Human Resources and Medical, M Sendhil, Additional General Manager, Civil and other senior officials participated.

