‘BHEL has secured orders from diverse sectors’

Bharat Heavy Electricals Ltd. (BHEL), Tiruchi, has significantly expanded its order book by securing several prestigious contracts not only in the core thermal power sector but across diversified areas such as defence, transportation, transmission, oil and gas, said S. Prabhakar, Executive Director, BHEL Tiruchi Complex, said on Thursday.

BHEL, Tiruchi, has capitalised on the opportunities presented by the resurgence in the coal-based thermal power sector in the country, fuelled by domestic demand and consistent policy measures. It was gearing for its contribution towards a capacity addition of around nine gigawatt of thermal power generation this financial year, Mr. Prabhakar said speaking after hoisting the national flag on Independence Day on BHEL premises.

However, despite the strong order book, the unit continued to face challenges in achieving sustained growth and profitability. Given the stringent timelines and high expectations from the customers, employees need to enhance their collective efforts to ensure that every project was completed on schedule and within budget, he said.

The unit had to find ways to boost its bottom line for future growth by optimising processes, reducing cycle time, and maintaining high standards of quality, he said.

He commended employees who had bagged the BHEL Excel Awards for outstanding contributions to the organisation. He announced that two quality circle teams from the unit had been selected to participate in the International Convention of Quality Control Circles, to be held in Colombo, Sri Lanka.

Expressing his happiness in the unit getting the prestigious GreenCo Silver Rating award and its township being declared continuously as single use plastic-free township, he said the unit would continue its efforts in ensuring a sustainable and environmentally responsible workplace and enhancing the green cover on its premises by continuing large-scale plantation drives.

Mr. Prabhakar presented the trophy for the best performance in the unit’s Improvement Projects Rewards Scheme System (IMPRESS) for the year ended March 2024 on the occasion, a BHEL press release said.

