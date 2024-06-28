BHEL gets silver rating for its green initiatives

The Tiruchi unit of Bharat Heavy Electricals Ltd. (BHEL) has secured the “silver” rating for its sustainable and environment-friendly initiatives in the Green Company Rating System of the CII-Sohrabji Godrej Green Business Centre in Hyderabad.

S. Prabhakar, Executive Director, BHEL, Tiruchi Complex, received the shield and a certificate on behalf of the unit at a function in Chennai recently. The certification is valid for three years.

The objective of Green Company Rating System was to create a holistic framework to define and assess how green a company is and highlight the way forward to become globally competitive in green initiatives, a BHEL release said.