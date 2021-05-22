BHEL floats tenders for oxygen plants

22 May 2021 19:05 IST

TIRUCHI

The Bharath Heavy Electricals Limited (BHEL) has floated tenders for establishing cryogenic-based oxygen generation plants at its units in Tiruchi and Ranipet.

While the proposed oxygen generation plant to be set up in Tiruchi will have a capacity 150 cubic meter per hour, the proposed plant at Ranipet will be of 50 cubic meter per hour. May 26 will be the last date for submitting the tender documents. They will be opened on the same date itself.

Advertising

Advertising

In addition to Tiruchi and Ranipet, the BHEL has also floated tenders for establishing cryogenic-based oxygen generation plants at Jhansi, Vizhag and Jagdishpur. The supply of the materials should be completed within four months from the date of issuance of the purchase order.

According to sources, the successful bidder will have to carry out erection and commissioning of the plants. The activities will be completed within four weeks from the date of intimation by the BHEL.

The move is aimed at supporting the increasing demand for medical oxygen, being reported in different parts of the country including Tamil Nadu, in the wake of the rapid surge in COVID-19 patients, many of them require oxygen support.

Members of Parliament S. Thirunavukarasar and Tiruchi N. Siva had urged its administration to take immediate steps to make use of the availability. Moreover, Municipal Administration Minister K.N. Nehru visited the plant to impress upon the need to start oxygen production as early as possible. He expressed the State government’s wish to launch oxygen production.

Taking into accounts of the demands, and to support the patients, who are in dire need of oxygen support, the BHEL management is said to have floated an open tender for its units in Tiruchi, Ranipet, Jhansi, Vizhag and Jagdishpur.

When the issue was brought to the notice of Chief Minister M.K. Stalin when he visited the National Institute of Technology-Tiruchi to inaugurate a new COVID care centre on Friday, Mr. Nehru, who accompanied him, said that a senior official of the BHEL had informed him that tender had been floated for establishing new oxygen generation plant in Tiruchi and Ranipet. The units would start the production as early as possible.