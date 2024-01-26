BHEL employees urged to gear up to leverage favourable business environment

January 26, 2024 07:08 pm | Updated 07:09 pm IST - TIRUCHI

Employees of the Bharat Heavy Electricals Ltd. (BHEL) should gear up to take advantage of the favourable business environment in the power sector and focus on timely execution, quality and cost optimisation. This was essential to seize the opportunities as the conventional thermal business is looking up, said S. Prabhakar, Executive Director, BHEL Tiruchi Complex, on Friday.

Addressing employees at the Republic Day function held at the Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium in Kailasapuram Township, Mr. Prabhakar said the BHEL had recently bagged a few major orders for coal-based supercritical thermal power projects and more such orders are in the pipeline with State and private utilities planning capacity additions across the country.

He called upon the employees to display their commitment by putting spirited and efficient efforts towards achieving the organisational goals with reduced cycle time and eliminating repair and rework.

In an effort to increase the employability of the youth, the Common Engineering Facility Centre (CEFC) started by Welding Research Institute (WRI) of BHEL Tiruchi, has so far trained more than 3,600 beneficiaries in both conventional and advanced welding technologies with the support of extension centres at different units of BHEL.

BHEL, Tiruchi, has received the prestigious CII Exim Bank Award for 2023 for business excellence and employees of the division have won various awards and prizes at various national and international quality circle conventions.

The unit has been taking efforts to increase the green cover in its premises through large scale plantation drives and has bagged the Silver Rating in the Green Company Rating System. The BHEL Township has been declared single-use plastic free, he said and called upon the residents to preserve the status by avoiding single-use plastic products.

Earlier, Mr. Prabhakar unfurled the national flag and took the salute at a ceremonial march past by BHEL Security and Fire service personnel, Home Guards, National Cadet Corps, Traffic Wardens and Campus School Students.