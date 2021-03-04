BHEL employees take safety pledge

Tiruchi

Regular mock drills and other systems put in place for emergency-preparedness with active involvement of employees have reflected in BHEL Tiruchi Complex winning national and State safety awards every year, T. S. Murali, General Manager and Head, said on Thursday.

Eliminating accidents in an industrial environment required employees to get beyond complying with mandatory safety regulations; it required every employee to make safety a way of life both at the work place and outside, Mr. Murali said, administering the safety and health pledge to members of the central safety committee, and heads of all product and functional groups.

The occupational health and safety management systems of BHEL Tiruchi have been certified as compliant with the internationally recognized Occupational Safety and Health Administration Standards (OSHAS 18001) standards since 2002, Mr. Murali said.

All employees took the safety and health pledge simultaneously at their respective work places.

The week-long celebrations will encompass several programmes to increase safety awareness in the factory and townships.