BHEL employees stage demonstration for long-pending demands

Published - June 12, 2024 09:01 pm IST - TIRUCHI:

The Hindu Bureau

Around 300 employees of Bharat Heavy Electricals Limited (BHEL) staged a demonstration at the Thiruverumbur plant on Wednesday.

Placing their list of demands, they congregated at the entrance to one of the units and raised slogans against late payment of Planned Performance Payment (PPP), which was crucial during this time of the month. These were late, as the Joint Commission Meeting was not set up yet, they said adding that these were long-standing issues in the company.

“We need timely payment of these bonuses as they are necessary for sending our children to school. The Bharathiya Mazddoor Sangh was able to sign a memorandum of understanding with Coal India, but due to shortage of men, the company pays out liquidated damages and our salaries are cut short,” said G. Sankar, State general secretary, BMS.

Tiruchi

