BHEL employee secures scholarships to study in UK

TIRUCHI

An employee of the Bharat Heavy Electricals Limited, Tiruchi, has secured both Chevening and Mansion House scholarships to study in the United Kingdom. S. Shyamaladevi, Deputy Manager, Quality, BHE,L prepared to apply for the scholarships during the COVID-19 lockdown and will soon be pursuing her masters in Sustainable Energy Futures from Imperial College, London.

Chevening is the UK government’s international scholarships programme while the Mansion House scholarship is awarded to graduates from countries visited by the Lord Mayor of the City of London. Ms. Shyamaladevi is the ninth Indian in 23 years to be awarded the Mansion House Scholarship.

She studied at Sri GRM Girls Higher Secondary School in Tiruvarur where she secured the highest marks in Class 12. Her scores secured her admission into the College of Engineering Guindy, where she pursued Industrial Engineering and was recruited to BHEL through campus placements.

Speaking to The Hindu, Ms. Shyamaladevi said that preparing for the scholarships gave her a sense of purpose during the COVID-19 lockdown. "The pandemic proved that humans can rise above every hurdle and can handle any situation efficiently even if it means working from the confines of our own houses. We must adapt ourselves, however difficult it may be," she said.

Ms. Shyamaladevi advised students aspiring to study abroad to prepare for such scholarships. "The intention to make a difference is what matters. Don't worry about the end result, keep faith in yourself and give your best," she said.