BHEL ED bullish on India’s power sector, lays stress on capacity utilisation

December 14, 2023 06:56 pm | Updated 06:56 pm IST - TIRUCHI

There was a lot of positive outlook on the Indian power sector and both Bharat Heavy Electricals Ltd. and its business partners must utilise their capacity to deliver quality products in time, said S.M. Ramanathan, Executive Director, BHEL Tiruchi Complex, here on Wednesday.

Speaking at a business partners meet, attended by representatives of BHEL’s outsourcing partners, Mr. Ramanathan emphasised the importance of ensuring quality and timely delivery. Vendors need to innovate and improvise on all facets of their operation to ensure delivery of products with reduced cycle time at optimum cost.

Appreciating the key role played by business partners in BHEL Tiruchi unit’s success, he called for continuous improvement in delivery schedule and quality of products and services to sustain the growth momentum.

K. Govindha Raju, general manager, Commercial, Project Management Group, Logistics and Communications and Public Relations, and T. Anantha Sayanam, general manager, Finance and Accounts, BHEL, spoke.

B. Sanjeevi, general manager, Outsourcing, BHEL, said the meet was organised to sensitise various vendors to the current business scenario and challenges ahead to meet customer expectations and to foster mutual understanding on the responsibilities of BHEL and its vendors in project execution.

Representatives of over 200 vendors from Tamil Nadu participated in the meet, a BHEL release said.

