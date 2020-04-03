BHEL develops disinfection chamber

TIRUCHI

Bharat Heavy Electricals Limited, Tiruchi, has readied a prototype light-weight, walk-through disinfection chamber based on its in-house concept and design as a contribution to the country’s efforts to contain the spread of the Covid-19 viru

The 12 ft-long chamber manufactured is a light-weight structure built with a tubular mild-steel frame fitted with a disinfectant storage tank, a pumping system and precision spray nozzles for uniform dispersion of disinfectant into an atomised mist at pre-determined angles to sanitise a person walking through the chamber, a press release said.

The prototype on its trial run at the High Pressure Boiler Plant was tested in the presence of R. Padmanabhan, Executive Director, BHEL Tiruchi Complex.