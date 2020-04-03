Tiruchirapalli

BHEL develops disinfection chamber

R. Padmanabhan, Executive Director, BHEL Tiruchi Complex, walks through the disinfection chamber on its trial run at the Boiler Plant on Friday.

TIRUCHI

Bharat Heavy Electricals Limited, Tiruchi, has readied a prototype light-weight, walk-through disinfection chamber based on its in-house concept and design as a contribution to the country’s efforts to contain the spread of the Covid-19 viru

The 12 ft-long chamber manufactured is a light-weight structure built with a tubular mild-steel frame fitted with a disinfectant storage tank, a pumping system and precision spray nozzles for uniform dispersion of disinfectant into an atomised mist at pre-determined angles to sanitise a person walking through the chamber, a press release said.

The prototype on its trial run at the High Pressure Boiler Plant was tested in the presence of R. Padmanabhan, Executive Director, BHEL Tiruchi Complex.

