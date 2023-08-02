HamberMenu
BHEL despatches components for supercritical thermal power plant

August 02, 2023 06:01 pm | Updated 06:01 pm IST - TIRUCHI

Ganesan S 6724

Bharat Heavy Electricals Limited, Tiruchi, on Monday dispatched a consignment of boiler components comprising main columns for the 2 X 660 MW supercritical thermal power plant of NTPC’s Talcher Thermal Power Project-Stage-III in Angul district of Odisha.

S.M. Ramanathan, General Manager-in-Charge, BHEL Tiruchi Complex, flagged off the consignment, weighing around 25 metric tonnes, from the facility of one of BHEL’s outsourcing partners here.

BHEL had secured the prestigious order for setting up of 2 X 660 MW Talcher Thermal Power Project Stage-III, from NTPC on Engineering, Procurement and Construction basis, said a BHEL press release.

