BHEL despatches collector vessel

The first collector vessel for the 2 x 660 MW Maitree Super Thermal Power Project, being executed by Bharat Heavy Electricals Limited (BHEL) in Bangladesh, was despatched from here on Saturday.

The vessel, 17 metres long and weighing 23 tonnes, will be sent to Bangladesh using multi-modal transport over both land and sea routes. R. Rajamanohar, Executive Director, BHEL, Tiruchi complex, flagged off the vessel in the presence of Gautam Chaklader, General Manager (in charge), Ceramic Business Unit, Bengaluru, and other senior BHEL officials.

I. Kamalakkannan, General Manager, Boiler Shops, Unit I and II, handed over the despatch documents to V. Srinivasan, General Manager, Commercial, Marketing, Proposals and Logistics, a BHEL press release said.

This was one of the most prestigious and the largest-ever overseas project secured by the BHEL from Bangladesh India Friendship Power Company Pvt. Limited (BIFPCL), a 50:50 joint venture company of NTPC and Bangladesh Power Development Board (BPDB), the release added.