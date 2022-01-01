BHEL Day: stress on quality, timely delivery of products

TIRUCHI

01 January 2022 18:02 IST

Quality, timely delivery of products and services and exceeding customer satisfaction are the basis for the success of any organisation, said S.V.Srinivasan, General Manager-in-Charge and Head, BHEL Tiruchi Complex, here on Saturday.

Conveying the message to employees on the occasion of BHEL Day at a function held on the premises of the High Pressure Boiler Plant, Mr. Srinivasan said the occasion was being commemorated not only to celebrate past achievements but also to focus on current targets and future goals.

BHEL-Tiruchi had always been a front runner in terms of work culture and implementing new initiatives. Employees of BHEL-Tiruchi had always joined hands and worked hard to overcome challenges in demanding times, he said citing the Viswakarma Rashtriya Puraskar awards won by nine employees for 2019 and the unit winning Gold Plus commendation in CII exim Bank Awards for Business Excellence stands as testimony to their efforts.

Mr. Srinivasan called for spirited contribution from all employees during the last quarter of the current financial year to ensure that the performance of the Tiruchi unit set a new benchmark for all other units.

Earlier, Mr. Srinivasan unfurled the BHEL flag and administered the BHEL Day pledge to employees.