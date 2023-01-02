HamberMenu
  1. EPaper
  2. Music
  3. Housing

To enjoy additional benefits

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US

BHEL Day celebrated

January 02, 2023 09:43 pm | Updated 09:43 pm IST

The Hindu Bureau

Quality Circles of employees that had won various awards at national and international level were feted during the BHEL Day celebrations on Monday. Citing the Platinum commendation honour accorded to the Tiruchi unit at CII Exim Bank Awards 2022 for Business Excellence as a testimony, S.V. Srinivasan, Executive Director, BHEL Tiruchi Complex, said continuous improvements were being made in updating the knowledge of the workforce and technological capabilities to overcome challenges in the current competitive business scenario. Mr. Srinivasan unfurled the BHEL flag and administered pledge to the employees.

Top News Today

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.