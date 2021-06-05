BHEL continues its efforts on eco-friendly initiatives

Bharat Heavy Electricals Limited (BHEL), Tiruchi, is committed to continuous improvement in the workplace and environment through air pollution control, sewage treatment, composting and reduction in water consumption through recycling and re-use, its General Manager and Head T.S. Murali, said here on Saturday.

The company’s Health, Safety and Environment (HSE) Management Systems have repeatedly been certified for compliance with globally recognised ISO 14001 standards for environment management and OHSAS 18001 standards for occupational health and safety, he said administering the World Environment Day pledge to employees through video conference.

The BHEL Township in Tiruchi has once again been certified as a ‘single-use plastic-free’ township by an external inspection agency, Mr.cMurali said and added that rainwater harvesting and use of treated wastewater for horticulture had been regular features of the factories and townships of BHEL, Tiruchi.

Mr. Murali planted a sapling on the administrative building premises to mark the occasion.

Makkal Sakthi Iyakkam

Members of Makkal Sakthi Iyakkam, led by its State advisor K.C. Neelamegam, planted 15 saplings of native tree species at the Golden Rock Railway Colony to mark the occasion.

Thanjavur

Tree plantation and a webinar on the influence of environment on dairy industry formed part of the World Environment Day observation organised by the Veterinary College and Research Institute, Orathanadu.

The tree plantation drive on the campus was launched by Dean T. Sivakumar. It was followed by a webinar in which veterinary college students participated. In his inaugural address, Dr. Sivakumar gave a presentation on the impact of environment on cattle.

Marine Biologist and professor with Annamalai University M. Kalaiselvan stressed the importance of marine ecosystem and its restoration for the betterment of humankind. Highlighting the need to protect Nature, Augustus Samuel Dodd, Chief Executive Officer, Grace Kennet Foundation and Hospital, Madurai, gave a brief note on the dos and don’ts for protecting the environment. Around 200 students participated in the webinar.