BHEL book fair inaugurated Kailasapuram in Tiruchi

March 30, 2024 07:38 pm | Updated 07:38 pm IST - TIRUCHI

The Hindu Bureau
S. Prabhakar, Executive Director of BHEL Tiruchi Complex, along with writer Soma Valliappan, after inaugurating the Book Fair on Friday.

S. Prabhakar, Executive Director of BHEL Tiruchi Complex, along with writer Soma Valliappan, after inaugurating the Book Fair on Friday. | Photo Credit: SPECIAL ARRANGEMENT

The first edition of Bharat Heavy Electricals Ltd. (BHEL) Community Centre Book Fair was inaugurated on the centre premises in Kailasapuram Township on Friday.

Inaugurating the event, S. Prabhakar, Executive Director, BHEL Tiruchi Complex, said the book fair would be beneficial for the township residents and people from nearby areas, especially for the large student community of BHEL campus schools.

Soma Valliappan, writer, gave a special lecture on the occasion.

Organised by BHEL Community Centre in association with a private publisher, the fair has over 50 stalls of various publishers. Special lectures by eminent speakers and writers in the evening on all days of the fair have been organised at the Community Centre auditorium. The fair will be open till April 7.

