BHEL adds new facilities

August 15, 2023 07:57 pm | Updated 07:57 pm IST - TIRUCHI

General Manager-in-Charge of BHEL Tiruchi, S.M. Ramanathan on Tuesday said new facilities had been established in the unit with focus on higher productivity and improved project management to bring in a positive change for the company.

Hoisting the national flag and accepting the salute at the ceremonial march past by the by BHEL security personnel and NCC students, he said two state-of-the-art pre-clean room cabins were erected with in-house resources for execution of fleet orders of nuclear steam generators. Besides, ‘PR-2 Test Facility Chamber’ had been commissioned recently to provide validation testing of critical components from extreme low temperature to high temperature while dynamically cycling under various pressure conditions.

Mr. Ramanathan said the BHEL Tiruchi unit had started manufacturing new components like converter vessels for steel production, ammonia tanks for selective catalytic reduction technology, and structures for flue gas de-sulphurisation projects and serpentine coils for nuclear applications. The employees would continue their efforts to sustain growth through superior quality in manufacturing, cost control, zero rework and rejections, and on-time delivery of orders in hand.

