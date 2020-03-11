BHEL achieves milestone

TIRUCHI

Bharat Heavy Electricals Limited (BHEL) on Wednesday achieved a milestone with despatch of its 41st Nuclear Steam Generator to Nuclear Power Corporation of India Limited.

The Steam Generator, to be installed in NPCIL’s Kakarapar Atomic Power Project, Gujarat, was flagged off today from BHEL, Tiruchi, by R Padmanabhan, Executive Director, in the presence of N Subramanian, Head, Quality Assurance, Tiruchi quality surveillance unit, NPCIL; R K Verma, General Manager, Nuclear Business Group, Corporate Office, BHEL.

BHEL has been catering to the nation’s nuclear programme since 1976 by way of design, manufacture, testing and supply of critical nuclear components like reactor headers, steam generators and other Heat exchangers and pressure vessels.

The first stage of indigenous nuclear power programme of the country has attained maturity with 18 operating Pressurised Heavy Water Reactors (PHWR). Twelve PHWRs accounting for 74% of the nuclear power capacity are equipped with BHEL-supplied Steam Turbine Generator sets (10 units of 220 MW each and two units of 540 MW), a press release said.

BHEL is the only Indian company associated with all the three stages of the Indian Nuclear Power Programme - the first stage Pressurised Heavy Water Reactors (PHWR), the second stage Fast Breeder Reactor (FBR) and the third stage Advanced Heavy Water Reactor (AHWR), and has been a partner for over four decades in the development of the indigenous Nuclear Power Programme since its inception, the release said.

BHEL has dedicated infrastructure and skilled manpower to address special design, manufacturing and testing requirements complying with international codes and standards for various components/ equipment of a nuclear power plant. BHEL has proven its capability as a designer and manufacturer of both primary side equipment like reactor headers, end shields, etc. and secondary side equipment like turbine, generator, heat exchangers etc. for nuclear power projects, the release said.