Bharatiya Vidya Bhavan to hold ‘Navaratri Utsav’

The Bharatiya Vidya Bhavan, in association with Infosys Foundation, will host a cultural outreach programme, Navaratri Utsav 2021, on the National College campus here from October 7 to 15.

Students of Srirangam Natyalaya will present ‘Valli Kalyanam,’ a group dance on the opening day. The subsequent days will feature solo dance by Shabin Bright, vocal duet by Adarshini-Akarshini, group dance by Nrityashanthi Academy of Divine Arts; fusion bhajan by Brahaddhwani team, vocal concerts by Aditya Rangan, Samiskha Sreekanthan and Koviladi R. Madhwa Prasad and party, group folk dance by Sri Mudhra Bharatanaya Palli, variety performances by cultural teams of Shrimati Indira Gandhi College and National Institute of Technology.

The events will be held at 6 p.m. every day and would be live streamed on YouTube.