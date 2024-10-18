ADVERTISEMENT

Bharathidasan University’s administrative staff protest over delayed audit certificates

Published - October 18, 2024 06:42 pm IST - TIRUCHI

University staff welfare association says 33 outgoing administrative workers have not been issued audit certificates since 2022 to help them claim retirement benefits

The Hindu Bureau

Over 300 administrative staff of the Bharathidasan University (BDU) are on a sit-in protest on the varsity campus in Tiruchi since Thursday condemning non-issuance of audit certificates to retired employees.

ADVERTISEMENT

According to a statement on Friday by Bharathidasan University Staff Welfare Association (BUSWA) since 2022, 33 outgoing administrative workers of the institution had not been issued audit certificates to make them eligible to claim their retirement benefits.

“The situation is dire as these benefits can help ease the financial burden faced by retirees. Despite furnishing all the required papers, A. Mubarak, assistant director (in-charge) of the Finance Department, is not issuing the audit certificates for two years,” M. Arunachalam, secretary, BUSWA, said in the statement.

ADVERTISEMENT

The sit-in protest began on Thursday afternoon and went on until midnight with the authorities promising to discuss the issue in the presence of senior local administration officials the following day.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

On Friday evening, negotiations between the protesting staff and a team of officials, including the Regional Joint Director of Collegiate Education, Revenue Divisonal Officer, BDU controller of examinations, and police officers remained inconclusive.

The statement added that in view of the stalemate, administrative staff would stay away from preparations for BDU’s convocation ceremony scheduled to be held on October 29.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
GET YOUR DISCOUNTED ACCESS
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
GET YOUR DISCOUNTED ACCESS
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
GET YOUR DISCOUNTED ACCESS
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US