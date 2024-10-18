Bharathidasan University’s administrative staff protest over delayed audit certificates

Over 300 administrative staff of the Bharathidasan University (BDU) are on a sit-in protest on the varsity campus in Tiruchi since Thursday condemning non-issuance of audit certificates to retired employees.

According to a statement on Friday by Bharathidasan University Staff Welfare Association (BUSWA) since 2022, 33 outgoing administrative workers of the institution had not been issued audit certificates to make them eligible to claim their retirement benefits.

“The situation is dire as these benefits can help ease the financial burden faced by retirees. Despite furnishing all the required papers, A. Mubarak, assistant director (in-charge) of the Finance Department, is not issuing the audit certificates for two years,” M. Arunachalam, secretary, BUSWA, said in the statement.

The sit-in protest began on Thursday afternoon and went on until midnight with the authorities promising to discuss the issue in the presence of senior local administration officials the following day.

On Friday evening, negotiations between the protesting staff and a team of officials, including the Regional Joint Director of Collegiate Education, Revenue Divisonal Officer, BDU controller of examinations, and police officers remained inconclusive.

The statement added that in view of the stalemate, administrative staff would stay away from preparations for BDU’s convocation ceremony scheduled to be held on October 29.

