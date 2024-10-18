GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Science
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Science
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Bharathidasan University’s administrative staff protest over delayed audit certificates

University staff welfare association says 33 outgoing administrative workers have not been issued audit certificates since 2022 to help them claim retirement benefits

Published - October 18, 2024 06:42 pm IST - TIRUCHI

The Hindu Bureau

Over 300 administrative staff of the Bharathidasan University (BDU) are on a sit-in protest on the varsity campus in Tiruchi since Thursday condemning non-issuance of audit certificates to retired employees.

According to a statement on Friday by Bharathidasan University Staff Welfare Association (BUSWA) since 2022, 33 outgoing administrative workers of the institution had not been issued audit certificates to make them eligible to claim their retirement benefits.

“The situation is dire as these benefits can help ease the financial burden faced by retirees. Despite furnishing all the required papers, A. Mubarak, assistant director (in-charge) of the Finance Department, is not issuing the audit certificates for two years,” M. Arunachalam, secretary, BUSWA, said in the statement.

The sit-in protest began on Thursday afternoon and went on until midnight with the authorities promising to discuss the issue in the presence of senior local administration officials the following day.

On Friday evening, negotiations between the protesting staff and a team of officials, including the Regional Joint Director of Collegiate Education, Revenue Divisonal Officer, BDU controller of examinations, and police officers remained inconclusive.

The statement added that in view of the stalemate, administrative staff would stay away from preparations for BDU’s convocation ceremony scheduled to be held on October 29.

Published - October 18, 2024 06:42 pm IST

Related Topics

Tiruchi / employee benefits

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.