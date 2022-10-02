Bharathidasan University wrests RUSA STAR Winner Award

:

Bharathidasan University has received RUSA STAR Winner Award from the Higher Education Department for the 'Optimum Utilization of Resources under RUSA 1.0 Scheme'.

The State Project Directorate RUSA (Rashtriya Uchchattar Shiksha Abhiyan) had instituted the award to honour top-performing institutions under RUSA 1.0 and RUSA 2.0.

The institutions are evaluated on an expansive set of parameters such as the facilities created, efficient utilization of funds, adherence to accounting procedures and timely submission of reports.

Upon rigorous evaluation of all the beneficiaries of RUSA 1.0 funds, Bharathidasan University, was adjudged winner out of the 87 colleges and universities.

Vice -Chancellor, M. Selvam, and K. Jeganathan, Professor of Physics and RUSA Coordinator, received the award from Minister for Higher Education K. Ponmudy in the presence of D. Karthikeyan, State RUSA Director and Principal Secretary, Department of Higher Education, recently, at Chennai.