Bharathidasan University Vice Chancellor’s term extended by one year

February 03, 2024 12:55 pm | Updated 12:55 pm IST - TIRUCHI

The extension order, issued by T.N. Governor R.N. Ravi, came just two days before the end of the V-C’s tenure

A view of the Bharathidasan University in Tiruchi. File photograph

The tenure of M. Selvam, Vice Chancellor (V-C) of the Bharathidasan University, has been extended by one year. 

Governor R.N. Ravi, who is also the Chancellor of the university, issued an order to this effect on Friday, February 2, 2024. As per the order, Mr. Selvam will remain office up to February 4, 2025. 

The order was issued just two days before the end of the Prof Selvam’s three-year term and only hours before the Syndicate meeting of the varsity, scheduled for Saturday, February 3. 

Following the extension order, the Syndicate meeting, which was convened to constitute members of the Vice Chancellor’s Officiating Committee to discharge the duties and responsibilities of the V-C until a new V-C was appointed, has been cancelled. Mr. Selvam has sent a communication to all members of the Syndicate, informing them of the cancellation of the meeting. 

