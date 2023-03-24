Bharathidasan University to offer training in tailoring

March 24, 2023 07:51 pm | Updated 07:51 pm IST - TIRUCHI

The Department of Women’s Studies, Bharathidasan University, will be conducting the next batch of its month-long fashion tailoring training programme on its Khajamalai campus from April 28.

According to a press release, there is no age limit or requirement of any educational qualification for availing the utility of the programme to be offered at nominal fees.

The training, open for men, women and persons with disabilities, will be in three phases: preliminary, intermediate and final, for three months, the release said.

For the convenience of students in colleges and universities, the training will be conducted in three schedules: 10.30 a.m. to 12.30 p.m., 1.30 p.m. to 3.30 p.m., and from 3.45 p.m. to 5.45 p.m.

Those interested could contact the Director, Department of Women’s Studies, Bharathidasan University, Khajamalai Campus, Tiruchi, 620023, Ph. 9842773237.