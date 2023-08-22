HamberMenu
Bharathidasan University to offer tailoring course

August 22, 2023 06:12 pm | Updated 06:12 pm IST - TIRUCHI

The Hindu Bureau

The Department of Women’s Studies, Bharathidasan University, will conduct the next batch of tailoring training programme on its Khajamalai campus from September 28.

There is no age limit or requirement of any educational qualification for aspiring candidates. The training is open to men, women and persons with disabilities and will be in three phases (preliminary, intermediate and final) for three months, a release said.

For the convenience of students in colleges and universities, the training will be conducted in three schedules: 10.30 a.m. to 12.30 p.m., 1.30 p.m. to 3.30 p.m., and 3.45 p.m. to 5.45 p.m.

Those interested can contact the Director, Department of Women’s Studies, Bharathidasan University, Khajamalai Campus, Tiruchi-620023, Ph. 9842218555.

