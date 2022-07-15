Bharathidasan University to hold entrance test on July 20
The entrance test for admission of candidates to MBA (Financial Management) course offered by the Department of Commerce and Financial Studies of the Bharathidasan University, will be held on July 20.
The test will be held from 11.15 a.m. to 1.15 p.m. at the Department of Commerce and Financial Studies in the varsity’s main campus at Suriyur. Intimation letters have already been sent through e-mail and SMS to all eligible candidates and details are uploaded in the university website, www.bdu.ac.in, a varsity press release said.
